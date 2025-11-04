Best Medicine: FOX Releases Trailer for Doc Martin-Inspired Series

Best Medicine is to FOX in January, and viewers are getting their first look at the series inspired by Doc Martin. The network has released a trailer for the series.

Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra, Cree, Didi Conn, Clea Lewis, Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, John DiMaggio, Carter Shimp, Cindy De La Cruz, and Wattson the Dog star in the series, which follows Dr. Martin Best (Charles) after he moves to a small town to become a general practitioner.

FOX shared the following about the series:

The series centers on Dr. Martin Best (Emmy Award-nominee Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child with his Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts, Young Sheldon). There, he will meet the eclectic townspeople, including the charming schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits), lovable Sheriff Mark Mylow (Josh Segarra, Abbott Elementary) and Martin’s inept but endearing assistant, Elaine Denton (Cree, Twinless).

Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in this small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.”

The trailer for Best Medicine is below. The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on FOX?