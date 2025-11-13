Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora: Nickelodeon Animated Series Cancelled

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora will not be returning for new seasons. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have canceled the animated series.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon voiced the turtles for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which aired for one season on the streaming service in late 2024. The series is returning for a second season in December.

As for Dora, the series is returning for both a fourth and fifth season, but Paramount+ will produce no more episodes beyond that. The series features the voices of Diana Zermeño, Asher Colton Spence, Anairis Quiñones, Marc Weiner, and Kathleen Herles.

Deadline shared the following about the shows’ cancellation:

“Paramount is actively exploring third-party licensing opportunities for both series, something the company has been doing consistently for a number of years, with a number of Nickelodeon titles available on Netflix, for example. The cancellation decisions come on the heels of the post Paramount-Skydance merger restructuring. In it, all Paramount linear networks, including Nickelodeon, as well as the Nickelodeon Animation Studios, which produces all of the Nick animated shows, including Dora and Ninja Turtles, were consolidated into a TV Media division overseen by Chair George Cheeks.”

What do you think? Do you watch these shows at home with your kids? Will you be sad to see them come to an end?