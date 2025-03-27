Yellowstone: Spin-Off Starring Luke Grimes & Spencer Hudnut Being Considered for CBS

CBS viewers may not have seen the last of the world of Yellowstone on the network. The network is considering a spin-off series featuring Luke Grimes and Spencer Hudnut. CBS aired the first two seasons of Yellowstone.

Deadline shared the following about the potential spin-off:

“The existing Yellowstone series are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. I hear there is no current involvement by sibling CBS Studios, which produces all in-house CBS drama procedurals though one of the showrunners on its roster, SEAL Team‘s Spencer Hudnut, is shepherding the new show. According to sources, he has been working on ideas for over a year as the project has navigated through getting Sheridan’s approval and a commitment by Grimes to do a broadcast series. Things are still in flux but if it comes together, the series would likely tap into Kayce’s Navy SEAL background, I hear.”

Another spin-off featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser was announced in December. Additional details for this spin-off series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Yellowstone series? Do you want to see more of Luke Grimes’ character in a CBS series?