Network: ABC

Episodes: Four (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 10, 2023 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A documentary series, The Game Show Show celebrates one of the most beloved and durable television genres of our time. Viewers are invited to spin the wheel, beat the clock, guess the answer, and play along through 80 years of game show history.

Reflecting on the changing face of America, the series explores the contestants, hosts, visionary creators, and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows.

Participants include Wayne Brady, Drew Carey, Margaret Cho, Chris Connelly, Mark Cuban, Bob Eubanks, Nikki Glaser, Sara Haines, Claudia Jordan, Jay Leno, Howie Mandel, Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepard, Michael Strahan, Meredith Vieira, Vanna White, and Chuck Woolery.

Series Finale:

Episode #4 — Sex, Love or Money?

If love is a game, why can’t it be a game show? Dating shows have quickly become a cornerstone of the American game show landscape, captivating viewers with the inevitable ups and downs of finding love on national TV. While dating and relationship shows have revolutionized the game show genre, they also offer something more fundamental: a compelling reflection of society at large, helping Americans navigate changing social norms around love, sex and gender roles.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Game Show Show TV series? Do you think it should be renewed for a second season on ABC?