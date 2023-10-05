Sullivan’s Crossing: Season One Viewer Votes

Maggie is looking for a fresh start in the first season of the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Sullivan’s Crossing is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing here.

A Canadian romantic drama series airing on The CW, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lynda Boyd, Amalia Williamson, Lindura, Reid Price, and Allan Hawco. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.





