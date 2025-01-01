Common Side Effects: Adult Swim Previews Animated Comedic Thriller Series

Common Side Effects is coming to Adult Swim in February, and viewers are getting a look at the new animated series from creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. The cable network has released new previews for the comedic thriller.

The series’ voice cast includes Dave King, Emily Pendergast, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, and Joseph Lee Anderson. It follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret. One of them has found a mushroom that can heal almost any disease.

Adult Swim revealed more about the animated series in a press release.

“From Joe Bennett (“Scavengers Reign”) and Steve Hely (“Veep”) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels (“King of the Hill”), a new series that follows what happens after a mysterious healing mushroom is discovered, “Common Side Effects,” will debut Sunday, February 2 at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. “Joe and Steve have created something incredibly original with a series that is thrilling, beautiful and deeply funny,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “It’s top-level television that challenges expectations and raises profound questions. It’s a truly special series and unlike anything you’ve ever seen. I’m trying not to be hyperbolic, but it’s true.” “Watch our show! A gripping comedic thriller with a unique original style and big themes? You decide!” said co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely. “We hope ‘Common Side Effects’ will be enjoyed by anyone who’s ever taken a pill.” The series will debut on Adult Swim with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday. New episodes will also stream Mondays on Max. “Common Side Effects” is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures. “Common Side Effects” had its world premiere at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. A sneak peek of “Common Side Effects,” currently available on Adult Swim’s YouTube, garnered over 1.4 million views and counting.”

Common Side Effects premieres on February 2nd. The previews for the animated series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Adult Swim series when it arrives in February?