Sunday TV Ratings: Watson, The Americas, The Great North, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Oscars

Published:

Watson TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, March 2, 2025 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Tracker, Watson, The Equalizer, The Americas, Suits LA, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis.  Specials: The Oscars and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Extracted.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



