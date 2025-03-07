Running Point: Season Two; Netflix Gives Kate Hudson Comedy Series a Speedy Renewal

Running Point is heading straight to a second season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series quickly after it premiered on the streaming service last week.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro star in the series from Mindy Kaling.

The series follows Isla Gordon (Hudson) after she is forced to take over the basketball team her family owns when her brother must resign.

Kaling said the following about the show’s renewal, according to Tudum:

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences – thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course Executive Producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. From the hitmaking team of Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy.”

The premiere date for season two of the series will be announced later. The announcement video from Netflix is below.

