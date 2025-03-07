The Recruit: Netflix Series Creator Reacts to Cancellation, Open to a Movie to Wrap Up Spy Drama

The Recruit was cancelled earlier this week by Netflix, and now the man behind the series, Alexi Hawley (above, right) is reacting to the news.

According to Deadline, the creator went to his Instagram and shared a lengthy letter about The Recruit to fans of the series. In part, he said:

“Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven’t yet watched, dive in. I swear to God you’ll enjoy the ride.”

Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall star in the spy drama, which follows the adventures of CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo).

Season two premiered on the streaming service in January. Hawley’s letter is below.

