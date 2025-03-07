Menu

The Recruit: Netflix Series Creator Reacts to Cancellation, Open to a Movie to Wrap Up Spy Drama

by Regina Avalos,

The Recruit TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024

The Recruit was cancelled earlier this week by Netflix, and now the man behind the series, Alexi Hawley (above, right) is reacting to the news.

According to Deadline, the creator went to his Instagram and shared a lengthy letter about The Recruit to fans of the series. In part, he said:

“Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven’t yet watched, dive in. I swear to God you’ll enjoy the ride.”

Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall star in the spy drama, which follows the adventures of CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo).

Season two premiered on the streaming service in January. Hawley’s letter is below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexi Hawley (@alexi.hawley)

What do you think? Do you want to see more of The Recruit?


Canceled and renewed TV show
