Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Reveals Ingalls Family Casting for Reboot Series

Little House on the Prairie has announced its cast. The reboot series is coming soon to Netflix, and the cast has its Laura Ingalls and her family.

The first season will follow the first novel in the book series, which will follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they settle in Kansas.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. Alice Halsey (she/her) (Lessons in Chemistry, Days of Our Lives) will play Laura Ingalls. Everyone sees themselves in Laura. That’s why these books endure. Laura is a disruptor. Honest to a fault. Questions authority. She’s our window into this adventure. An American icon in waiting. Forget your modern ideas of childhood — the stakes are high for children living in the 19th century. They have responsibilities — and freedoms — that seem extraordinary in this era of helicopter parenting. Mixed in with small pleasures and petty disputes with her older sister are true feats of survival and bravery. She is observant, tender, strong-willed, hot-tempered. She resists the bounds of 19th-century ladylike behavior — she likes to run barefoot and feel the sun on her face. She is curious and optimistic and fearless, like her father; resourceful and hardworking and honest, like her mother. She is quick to call out anyone who is cruel or unjust. She loves fiercely and unapologetically and is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack. She rubs some adults the wrong way — too many hard questions, too much personality, too much energy — but to the people who matter, she’s a bright light. She absorbs every detail she sees around her, collecting them for stories she will someday share with the world. (Series Regular)”

We found our Laura Ingalls!!! Meet Alice Halsey, the actor who will officially play the icon in Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie adaptation. pic.twitter.com/xQCeY0hW4j — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) May 2, 2025

The premiere date for this Netflix reboot series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives?