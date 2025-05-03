The Chosen: Season Five Gets US Premiere Date on Prime Video, Trailer Released for Last Supper

The Chosen has a US airdate for television audiences. The series will air its fifth season on Prime Video in June. Seasons one through four have aired on CW, and it is likely that will continue. However, that has not been officially announced yet.

Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Austin Reed Alleman, Alaa Safi, Luke Dimyan, Ivan Jasso, Amber Shana Williams, Elijah Alexander, Reza Diako, and David Amito star in the biblical drama, which follows the life of Jesus Christ as told through the eyes of his followers.

Prime Video shared the following about season five:

“The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) made its theatrical debut on March 28 in the U.S. and on April 11 internationally to incredible box office success, grossing nearly $60 million and counting. Later this month, The Chosen: Last Supper Parts 2 (episodes 3-5) and 3 (episodes 6-8) will be released in theatres in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Cumulatively, over the past three years, The Chosen’s theatrical releases have grossed nearly $140 million worldwide in 55 countries. The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) follows Jesus’ (Jonathan Roumie) triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story.”

The series premieres on June 15th.

