Chicago PD: Season 13 Renewal Announced for NBC Police Drama with Cost Cuts Expected

The officers will be back at work for the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has renewed Chicago PD for a 13th season. The 12th season of the series, with 22 episodes, finishes airing on May 21st.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses, including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 12th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.72 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 11, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. It’s the network’s third-most-watched scripted series of the season.

Chicago PD is expected to return for its 13th season in the fall. An exact date will be revealed this summer.

According to Deadline, the new season’s episode order has yet to be determined, and, as part of continuing cost-cutting measures, some actors won’t be seen in 2-4 episodes. Because the cast sometimes films in Chicago, the actors are being asked to become residents of Illinois. Those who do not do so will likely be in even fewer episodes. In addition, some cast members won’t be getting their annual 5% raises. Some cast departures are also possible to help trim the budget even further.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Chicago PD series on NBC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 13th season?

