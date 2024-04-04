Walker: Season Five — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An action drama series airing on The CW television network, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. As the story begins, he returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season four, it’s a season of change for Walker as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James but stumbles into a romantic entanglement. Meanwhile, Stella and August find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family’s long-forgotten past.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Walker averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Walker stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 4, 2024, Walker has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Walker for season five? Last year, Walker was the network’s lowest-rated original scripted series to be renewed. The CW’s new management focuses on ensuring the network turns a profit, so a series gets cancelled if it doesn’t measure up in the ratings. I think Walker has a very good chance of being renewed, but the numbers aren’t so good that season five is a sure thing. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Walker cancellation or renewal news.



