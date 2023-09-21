Beacon 23: Sci-Fi Thriller Series Starring Lena Headey & Stephen James Gets MGM+ Premiere Date (Photos)

Beacon 23 has found a new home. The series will now air on MGM+ after being slated for Spectrum Originals before the network shutdown.

Starring Lena Headey and Stephen James, the eight-episode sci-fi thriller is based on the book by Hugh Howey. Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa, and Scott Tara Rosling also star in the series.

MGM+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, today announced it has picked up the science-fiction mystery thriller and love story Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey. Produced by Boat Rocker, the global series premiere is scheduled to debut on Sunday, November 12 on MGM+ at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST with the first two of eight episodes. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series, and executive produced along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield). Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent. “Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama.” “We’re delighted to bring Beacon 23 to MGM+ and introduce viewers to a world in the dark recesses of space where nothing is quite what it seems,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. “Beacon 23 is a rare psychological thriller whose rich characters and gripping storylines take you to some pretty unexpected places. We’re grateful to our creative partners for helping bring this epic story to life.” Produced by Boat Rocker, Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara served as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell,Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Lena Headey, and Stephan James. Boat Rocker oversees global distribution and licensing for Beacon 23.”

