Delilah: Season One Ratings

The Greenleaf TV series was a very successful show for the OWN cable channel. Now, that show's creator, Craig Wright, has created a new series called Delilah.

A drama series, the Delilah TV show stars Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward, Ozioma Akagha, Candace B. Harris, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, and Braelyn Rankins. In the story, Delilah Connolly (Hill) is a headstrong and highly principled lawyer who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. She left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her top priority. Now, she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia (Jacobs) and Marcus (Rankins), Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion (Johnson) and manages her relationship with her frustrating ex (Lyriq Bent). At work, she has the support of her new and ambitious assistant, Demetria Barnes, (Heyward) and Harper Omereoha (Akagha) Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary. As the series begins, Delilah’s about to go up against her best friend, Tamara Grayson (Jones) in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs while Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful.

