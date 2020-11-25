The Haves and the Have Nots: Season Eight Ratings

In 2019, actor Gavin Houston said that he was about to start filming the ninth season of The Haves and the Have Nots. OWN has been mum about the show’s future and, in 2017, creator Tyler Perry signed a deal to produce 90 episodes of television for ViacomCBS outlets (including BET) so that’s been keeping him very busy. Are we close to the end of this series? Will The Haves and the Have Nots be cancelled or officially renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. In season eight of this drama series, Judge Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.32 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



