Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Haves and the Have Nots: Season Eight Ratings

Published:

The Haves and the Have Nots TV show on OWN: season 8 ratings

In 2019, actor Gavin Houston said that he was about to start filming the ninth season of The Haves and the Have Nots. OWN has been mum about the show’s future and, in 2017, creator Tyler Perry signed a deal to produce 90 episodes of television for ViacomCBS outlets (including BET) so that’s been keeping him very busy. Are we close to the end of this series? Will The Haves and the Have Nots be cancelled or officially renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. In season eight of this drama series, Judge Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.32 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like The Haves and the Have Nots TV series on OWN? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Jean BuonielloEdubElgrit B. Russell Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jean Buoniello
Reader
Jean Buoniello

I totally agree with Elgrit!! Best show on OWN is Haves and Have Nots. Big mistake cancelling If loving you is wrong. If Haves and have nots is canceled I will not longer watch the channel.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 25, 2020 10:00 pm
Elgrit B. Russell
Reader
Elgrit B. Russell

This is about the best show I ever watched on t.v. I do not watch t.v. because of the constant commercials but this one, I would live in hell to see. Don’t ever take this off the air – I might as well give my t.v. up. And what happened to “If Loving You is Wrong?” That was on the same gold star level as the Have’s and Have Nots. Both should be on forever.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
November 25, 2020 5:45 pm
Edub
Reader
Edub

Please leave this show on. I cancel everything on Tuesday nights just so I can watch it. This is the absolute best show on TV. I only watch the news, NBA basketball and “The Haves and Have Nots” when it comes to watching TV.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 25, 2020 9:29 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz