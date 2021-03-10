Network: OWN

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 9, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward, Ozioma Akagha, Candace B. Harris, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, and Braelyn Rankins.

TV show description:

From Greenleaf creator and executive producer Craig Wright, and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Charles Randolph-Wright, the Delilah TV show revolves around a single mother and lawyer.

Delilah Connolly (Hill) is a headstrong and highly principled lawyer who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. She does her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends, and faith strong. At the same time, Delilah seeks justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her top priority. Now, she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, Maia (Jacobs) and Marcus (Rankins), Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion (Johnson)and manages her relationship with her frustrating ex (Lyriq Bent). At work, she has the support of her new and ambitious assistant, Demetria Barnes, (Heyward) and Harper Omereoha (Akagha) Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary.

As the series begins, Delilah’s about to go up against her best friend, Tamara Grayson (Jones) in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs while Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful.

But this case is different: This time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

