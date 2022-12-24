Menu

Friday TV Ratings: The Wheel, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, Christmas Takes Flight, 20/20, WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

The Wheel TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Friday, December 23, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: The WheelSpecials: Mickey Saves Christmas, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, The 24th Annual a Home for the Holidays at the Grove, Christmas Takes Flight, The Chosen: The Messengers, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and 5 More Sleeps ’til ChristmasSports: WWE Friday Night SmackDownReruns: 20/20 and Dateline NBC.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



