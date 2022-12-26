Sunday TV Ratings: The Great North, East New York, Christmas Around the USA, NBA Basketball, NFL Football

Sunday, December 25, 2022 ratings — New episodes: (none). Specials: TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas and Christmas Around the USA. Sports: NBA Basketball Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, NFL Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, NFL Overrun, The OT, and Football Night in America. Reruns: East New York, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

