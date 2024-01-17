Wednesday: Season Two; Jenna Ortega Gives an Update on Netflix Series

Wednesday fans had a bit more revealed about the return of the series from Jenna Ortega. The actress teased what is next for the series during an interview at the Emmy Awards. Netflix renewed the series in January 2023.

Starring Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome, the Netflix series follows Wednesday Addams. It has already been teased that season two will have more of her family arrive, and the relationship with her mother will be explored further.

Ortega said the following about Wednesday, per Deadline:

“We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror but it’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her. There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Production on Wednesday season two is set to start in April in Ireland. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?