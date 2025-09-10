WOW – Women of Wrestling: Season Four Teaser, Superheroes and Poster Released for Syndicated Series

Get ready for more WOW. Women of Wrestling is returning for its fourth season this weekend, and a trailer teasing all the action ahead has now been released. Six new women are also joining the roster of 40+ wrestlers featured on the series.

The following was revealed about the return of the syndicated series:

“WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the premier all-female sports entertainment property, returns with a brand-new season beginning the weekend of September 13. Known for its drama and high-energy showdowns, WOW’s season four adds six new WOW Superheroes to its roster of over 40 Superheroes, including child tennis prodigy, Brooklyn Love, weapons master from Kokomo, Indiana, Drucilla Blade, and the freight train, Destiny Diesel. The new season will showcase WOW’s landmark takeover of the iconic Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas.

Making history as the first-ever professional wrestling events held on Fremont Street, the “Fights At Fremont Street Experience” will bring the signature WOW purple ring to the heart of Las Vegas for an unforgettable, action-packed spectacle this October. The WOW live events kick off on October 14 with the first of the “Fights At Fremont Street Experience” episodes launching on October 18.

Season four opens with episodes that dive into backstories, rivalries, and epic feuds, culminating in the first-ever WOW Tag Team Championship Cage Match. A special episode will also celebrate the 40-year legacy of women’s wrestling in Las Vegas, from the launch of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) to today’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling. The retrospective will be hosted by Las Vegas Golden Knights live events host and WOW ring announcer Katie Marie Jones, and will feature special guest David McLane, creator of GLOW and co-owner of WOW.

Meet the new wrestlers:

Arianna Gambino: Arianna Gambino, the youngest daughter of a famous New York family, has traded pirouettes for power moves to rule the WOW ring. Taking over the Boss position of Family Dynasty’s feared faction, “The Alliance,” she commands her team with precision and strength. Now, daddy’s little princess holds the keys to the empire, and she’s not here to play nice.

Brooklyn Love: In tennis, “Love” means zero, and “Brooklyn” means broken, but Brooklyn Love is the opposite of both. With a tennis racket as her weapon and a backhand sharp enough to make Venus look twice, she was a force on the court. Now stepping into the WOW ring, Brooklyn brings the confidence of a champion and the precision of a born competitor, she’s not here for applause, she’s here for annihilation.

Catalina Speed: Hailing from Miami, Florida, Catalina Speed carries her family’s journey, inspired by her father who drifted seven days from Cuba. She hits life in overdrive, bringing her rugby and amateur wrestling background to the WOW ring. Once the bell rings, Catalina transforms into pure velocity – driving her opponents into a wall of hurt, all gas and no mercy.

Destiny Diesel: From the streets of Chula Vista to the heart of San Diego, Destiny Diesel has traded the corporate cage for the open road to greatness. Fueled by fire, fury, and the diesel energy of her fans, she’s a high-octane powerhouse barreling toward the WOW World Championship. Don’t be fooled by her sunshine smile, when the bell rings, Destiny is a roaring freight train, pure muscle and unstoppable momentum.

Drucilla Blade: Drucilla grew up in Kokomo, Indiana, facing prejudice, isolation, and ridicule as a half Filipino, half white child. She found her power in stage combat and sword fighting, transforming from someone who once hid into a warrior who now strikes. Inside the WOW ring, Drucilla doesn’t just wield the blade, she is the sword, carving her legend and slashing through the competition.

Nova Sky: No one knows where Nova Sky came from, but one look in her piercing blue eyes reveals she is not of this world, bred for greatness and molded for excellence. Whispers of a mysterious Project X suggest she was designed not just for life, but for conquest inside the squared circle. With flawless genetics and machine-like precision, Nova Sky reprograms her opponents into nothing more than broken code.”