SWAT Exiles: Series Regular Cast Revealed for Police Drama Sequel

SWAT Exiles revealed earlier this week that two faces from the original cast would appear on the spin-off series. Now, the regular cast for the sequel to SWAT has been revealed.

According to Variety, Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein will star in the series as the team that Shemar Moore’s character returns to take over when a mission goes sideways. No details about their roles were revealed.

Kevin Tancharoen will direct the pilot for SWAT Exiles. Production for the series will start later this month in Los Angeles.

The series does not have an outlet yet.

