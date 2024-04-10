Heels: Cancelled Starz Series Moves to Netflix with Option for a Third Season

Heels has a new streaming home. Netflix has picked up the first two seasons of the canceled Starz series and may order a third season, according to THR. That possibility depends on how well the series performs on Netflix. The series was canceled in September shortly after the end of its second season.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig star in the series, which follows a family-owned wrestling organization in Georgia. Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman also star in the series.

However, a third season might have to happen without its stars. The following was revealed about continuing the series:

“A third season, even in success, could still be a logistical challenge. Amell — a die-hard wrestling fan who often would perform his own stunts on Heels — signed on in February as the lead in NBC’s highly anticipated spinoff of Suits. The offshoot of the former USA Network original is one of but five pilots in the works at NBC. Following the procedural’s breakout performance on Netflix, Suits: L.A. is fully expected to gain a series order at NBC, which would put it in first position for Amell. Further complicating the issue is Ludwig’s availability. The actor is set to top the call sheet in the six-episode MGM+ sci-fi drama Earth Abides, a new take on George R. Stewart’s classic.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Heels?