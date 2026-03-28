Watson: Cancelled; Morris Chestnut Series Not Returning to CBS for 2026-27

John will be out of work for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has cancelled Watson so it’s not returning for a third season. The network show’s second season of 20 episodes is currently airing.

A medical mystery drama series, the Watson TV show was created by Craig Sweeny and is based on characters from the Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle. The series stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. Kacey Rohl, Bethany Brown, Tika Sumpter, Ashleigh Burke, Robert Carlyle, Matt Berry, and Noah Mills recur. The story takes place in modern times, six months after Holmes died fighting his archenemy, Moriarty. Holmes’ friend, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut), resumes his medical career as the head of the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh, a clinic dedicated to uncovering and treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him however as evidence surfaces that Moriarty is still alive. Other characters include enigmatic neurologist Ingrid Derian (Harlow); infectious disease and functional medicine specialists Stephens Croft and Adam Croft (Kendall); rheumatology and immunology specialist Sasha Lubbock (Schlingmann); former criminal and administrative aide Shinwell Johnson (Coster); and Mary Morstan (Aytes), the clinic’s medical director and Watson’s ex-wife.

The second season of Watson averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 57% in the demo and down by 44% in viewership.

The cancellation comes as little surprise considering it was the network’s second-lowest-rated scripted series with massive season-to-season ratings declines. It was also one of the few series that hadn’t already been renewed for 2026-27. The series finale airs on May 3rd.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Watson TV series? Are you disappointed this CBS drama hasn’t been renewed for a third season?

