The Bear: Season Three; FX on Hulu Series Sticking with Binge Release

The Bear is sticking with what works. Hulu will continue with the binge-release format for the series created by Christopher Storer. Season three will arrive on the streaming service in June 2024 after the series was renewed in November 2023.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson, the Hulu series follows a former NYC chef (White) who now runs his family-owned sandwich shop in Chicago.

FX boss John Landgraf said the following about The Bear during the TCA’s, per Deadline:

“We all watched the first season and it wasn’t lost on me or anyone else who worked on the show that it’s a little anxiety inducing to watch that show and anxiety inducing are not the adjectives typically associated with hit television shows and Emmy awards. So we made a decision that we would drop the whole thing because for those of you who saw it, it has a really beautiful, very uplifting ending. When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks, more Bear is better? We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience. The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now.”

The premiere date and additional details for season three of The Bear will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Are you excited about season three?