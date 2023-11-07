The Bear: Season Three Renewal Set for FX on Hulu Series

The Bear will continue to serve up great episodes in 2024. The FX on Hulu series has been renewed for a third season.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson, the series follows a former NYC Chef who has returned home to run his family-owned-sandwich shop in Chicago.

Hulu revealed the following about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“FX’s Hulu exclusive The Bear, the critically acclaimed, award-winning hit series, has been renewed for a third season, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. The first two seasons of The Bear are currently exclusively available to stream on Hulu. Season three will be available on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Grad. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.” Season one is currently nominated for 13 Emmy(R) Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting nominations for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt, along with nominations for writing, directing, casting, production design, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. The critically acclaimed series was also honored as an AFI TV Program of the Year in its first season, and racked up numerous awards including a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White won the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice awards for lead actor in a comedy series. Season two followed Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they worked to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they stripped the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertook transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turned out the only thing harder than running a restaurant was opening a new one, and the team had to juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brought a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff was forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learned what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other. FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

The premiere date for The Bear season three will be announced later.

