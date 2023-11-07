Dr. Phil Primetime: Phil McGraw to Launch New Show and Cable Network

Dr. Phil is headed back to the small screen. Phil McGraw, the host of Dr. Phil, which ended after 21 seasons in May, is launching a new cable network titled Merit Street Media. McGraw will star in a new series for the channel, Dr. Phil Primetime. It is not known what other programming the new channel will offer.

McGraw said the following about the new series, per Deadline:

“I absolutely love talking to real people about real problems. People who aren’t just complaining but are actively looking for real solutions to better their lives. It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results. As always, the audience will dictate our content because they are our content, and I want my viewer’s help in building Merit Street. I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome. American families and our core values are under attack. I love this country, and I believe family is the backbone of our society. Together we are going to stand strong and fight for the very soul and sanity of America and get things that matter back on track.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dr. Phil? Will you watch his new series in February?