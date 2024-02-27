Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Casting Announced for Outlander Prequel Series

More faces have been added to the cast of the Outlander prequel series. Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross and Conor MacNeill have joined the already cast Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine for Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Currently filming in Scotland, the 10-episode series will follow the romances of Jamie and Claire’s parents. Starz revealed more about the prequel and the new cast members in a press release.

“STARZ announced today key casting for several roles in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” and fans of the “Outlander” universe will be very familiar with the characters, who played key parts in the early seasons of the flagship series. Joining Clan Fraser as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is Rory Alexander (Inland, “Pistol”), a role originated by Duncan LaCroix. Sam Retford (“Hoard,” “Ackley Bridge”) takes on the role of the headstrong Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross (“Rebus,” “Payback”) as his shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, and serving as their faithful advisor and voice of reason is Conor MacNeill (“The Tourist,” “Industry”) as a young Ned Gowan. These roles were originated by Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis and Bill Paterson respectively. The newest cast members join previously confirmed cast members Jeremy Irvine (“Henry Beauchamp”), Hermione Corfield (“Julia Moriston”), Jamie Roy (“Brian Fraser”), Harriet Slater (“Ellen MacKenzie”), and Tony Curran (“Lord Lovat”).

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy) and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. As previously announced, production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland.

“We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the ‘Outlander’ universe. We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.”

“Outlander,” which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season later this year and has been confirmed for a 10-episode eighth season, which will begin production shortly in Scotland.

In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” along with Maril Davis. Moore and Davis developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.