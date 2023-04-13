Single Drunk Female: Season Two Ratings

The ratings for this Freeform series were quite small, but the cancel channel renewed the series anyway. Will the numbers improve in year two? Will Single Drunk Female be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez with Busy Phillips, Ricky Velez, and Charlie Hall will recur. Molly Ringwald guests. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. In season two, Samantha has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt and she finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Single Drunk Female on Freeform averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 107,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Single Drunk Female TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?