Single Drunk Female: Cancelled; No Season Three for Freeform Comedy Series (Reactions)

Sam has run out of time to work things out. Freeform has cancelled Single Drunk Female, so it’s not getting a third season. The second season of 10 episodes wrapped in May.

A single-camera comedy series, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez with Busy Phillips, Ricky Velez, and Charlie Hall will recur. Molly Ringwald guests. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. In season two, Samantha has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt and she finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Single Drunk Female averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 86,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 27% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Reflecting on her time on the series, Black-D’Elia wrote, “I’m so sad the SDF journey has been cut short. I’ve loved making this show. I’m grateful to everyone who was apart of it. To anyone who watched: thank you. To anyone who stopped me on the street to tell me how much time they had or how annoying their mom was: I love you.”

Series creator Simone Finch wrote, “All I can say is the last four years have been a whirlwind. I’m so grateful to @freeform for believing in Samantha Fink and the transformational power of sobriety. I am also grateful to the producers, writers, cast and crew who made my vision a reality. And finally, to anyone who wants to get sober, or stay sober – it’s possible, and better, than any drunk day.”

After one season, The Watchful Eye was also cancelled by Freeform today.

