Single Drunk Female: Season Three — Has the Freeform TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Single Drunk Female TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Freeform?



A single-camera comedy series airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez with Busy Phillips, Ricky Velez, and Charlie Hall will recur. Molly Ringwald guests. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. In season two, Samantha has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt and she finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.



The second season of Single Drunk Female averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 151,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 33% in the demo and up by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Single Drunk Female stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



As of April 13, 2023, Single Drunk Female has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Freeform cancel or renew Single Drunk Female for season three? In its first season, this comedy was a middle-of-the-road performer for Freeform. The numbers aren’t any better this time around. I suspect that Single Drunk Female will be renewed, but I would not be surprised if it were cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Single Drunk Female cancellation or renewal news.



