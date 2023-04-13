Single Drunk Female: Season Two Viewer Votes

Life has other plans for Sam in the second season of the Single Drunk Female TV show on Freeform. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Drunk Female is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Single Drunk Female here.

A Freeform single-camera comedy series, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez with Busy Phillips, Ricky Velez, and Charlie Hall will recur. Molly Ringwald guests. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. In season two, Samantha has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt and she finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Single Drunk Female TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Single Drunk Female should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Freeform?