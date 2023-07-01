The Watchful Eye: Cancelled by Freeform; Mystery Thriller Series Not Getting Second Season

Elena is out of a job, thanks to Freeform. The cable channel has cancelled The Watchful Eye so it won’t be returning for a second season. The first season’s 10 episodes finished airing in March

A mystery thriller series, The Watchful Eye TV show stars Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Aliyah Royale. The story follows Elena Santos (Molino), a bright and savvy young woman hired as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son. When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy. Luckily, Elena is more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way on her own terms. Elena works for Matthew (Christie), a self-made and handsome architect dealing with grief and confusion over his wife’s death and its impact on his intelligent and withdrawn son, Jasper (Samiri). Tory (Acker) is Matthew’s sister-in-law who instantly dislikes the fresh-faced and eager young nanny.

Airing on Monday nights early this year, the first season of The Watchful Eye averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 117,000 viewers. The series launched to a viewership of 180,000, but by the end of the season, several episodes drew less than 80,000 viewers.

The cable channel has also cancelled Single Drunk Female after two seasons.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Watchful Eye TV series? Are you disappointed this Freeform show wasn’t renewed for a second season? Were you respecting it to be cancelled?

