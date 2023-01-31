The Watchful Eye: Season Two — Has the Freeform TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Elena’s new job is no walk in the park. Has The Watchful Eye TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Watchful Eye, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A mystery thriller series airing on the Freeform cable channel, The Watchful Eye TV show stars Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Aliyah Royale. The story follows Elena Santos (Molino), a bright and savvy young woman hired as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son. When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy. Luckily, Elena is more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way on her own terms. Elena works for Matthew (Christie), a self-made and handsome architect dealing with grief and confusion over his wife’s death and its impact on his intelligent and withdrawn son, Jasper (Samiri). Tory (Acker) is Matthew’s sister-in-law who takes an instant dislike to the fresh-faced and eager young nanny.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Watchful Eye averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 180,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Watchful Eye stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 31, 2023, The Watchful Eye has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew The Watchful Eye for season two? Most of the channel’s other scripted series are comedies, so I suspect Freeform would love to have another drama on the schedule. I think this one is a good fit for Freeform’s demo and the show is also owned by ABC Signature, which is also part of the Disney parent company. I think there’s a good chance The Watchful Eye will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Watchful Eye cancellation or renewal news.



