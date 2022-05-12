Invincible Fight Girl: HBO Max and Cartoon Network Order Wrestling Action-Comedy Series

Invincible Fight Girl is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The new animated action-comedy series will follow a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Driftwood, an animated space opera movie, has also been ordered.

HBO Max revealed more about the series and film in a press release.

“HBO Max and Cartoon Network expanded its growing slate of original animated programming today announcing two new projects from Cartoon Network Studios. They include Driftwood, a 90-minute animated space adventure family movie event from executive producer/creator Victor Courtright (Aquaman: King of Atlantis) and Invincible Fight Girl, a half-hour action-comedy series from first time executive producer and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls).

Sam Register, President, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation said: “Cartoon Network Studios is a creator-driven studio and these two projects underscore our commitment to being the home for artists to tell bold and original stories. Victor Courtright has created an imaginative world in Driftwood that will transport audiences to an entirely new universe. And Juston Gordon-Montgomery has put together one of the most charming, aspirational and simply funny ideas for a children’s animated series with Invincible Fight Girl, in which the underdog group of characters are absolutely irresistible.”

Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. added: “Cartoon Network has always been home base for kids and families to discover off-the-wall shows that have become iconic classics. With HBO Max as a growing kids and family destination, Sam and his brilliant studio teams will expand our reach to showcase even more epic, heartwarming, and hysterical adventures like these new upcoming originals.”

Driftwood – An original animated space opera with big laughs, heart and adventure for the entire family. In a decaying forest civilization dependent upon a toxic fuel source and ruled by an evil organization, Clover – a tiny mouse-like creature – races across the stars to find Driftwood, society’s last free city which may hold the key to a safe and sustainable fuel source and future for the galaxy. The evil overlord Thorn will stop at nothing to eliminate Clover and destroy Driftwood in order to maintain their power. Clover, and his new friends Marigold and Caspia, must make a stand to stop them once and for all and save their forest on the edge of infinity.

Invincible Fight Girl – An action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle… it’s a way of life. We follow Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: “Fight Girl”, Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself. Along the way, she meets cynical retired champ: Aunt P, the endearingly innocent Mikey – great wrestling analyst-in-the-making, and the unscrupulous Craig, who doesn’t so much love wrestling as he does scheming ways to profit off it. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve wrestling glory, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and most importantly… deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.”