Superfan: Season Two — Has the CBS Reality TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this new show hitting a sour note with viewers? Has the Superfan TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Superfan, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Superfan TV show is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson. Each episode of the unscripted series features enthusiastic and devoted fans of a particular music superstar. They play multiple rounds of challenges to try to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. Ultimately, the music artist selects one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Musical artists appearing in the first season include Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shania Twain.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Superfan averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.40 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Superfan stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 10, 2023, Superfan has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Superfan for season two? The series is good low-cost filler for summer or during the winter holidays when CBS’ regular shows are on hiatus. The ratings could be better, but I think there’s a good chance that Superfan will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superfan cancellation or renewal news.



Superfan Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Superfan‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Superfan TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?