Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Secret Celebrity Renovation, Deadline NBC, Soul of a Nation, Bring It On, WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Secret Celebrity Renovation TV series on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, September 15, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Secret Celebrity Renovation and Dateline NBC.  Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDownSpecials: Bring It On and Soul of a Nation: The Latin Music Revolution.  Reruns: Buddy Games, Blue Bloods, America’s Got Talent, and 20/20.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x