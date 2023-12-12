Obsession: Amazon Greenlights Series Based on Catherine Ryan Howard Novel

Obsession is headed to Prime Video. Amazon has ordered the crime drama based on the novel 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard. Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher are writing and executive producing the series.

The drama tells the story of a couple that meets randomly and falls in love fast. 56 Days later, a body is found in the man’s apartment, but it is not identifiable. The series then follows the investigation and asks who killed whom.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered Obsession to series, from executive producer James Wan’s Atomic Monster. Lisa Zwerling (The Rook, ER) and Karyn Usher (The Rook, Prison Break) are set to write and executive produce the series, which is based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s international best-selling novel 56 Days. Obsession will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Obsession follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body – brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, erotic, psychological thriller. While the novel is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series will not be. “It’s a privilege to be trusted by the ingenious Catherine Ryan Howard in adapting the engrossing story of 56 Days for the screen,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. “I have no doubt that the visionary team of James Wan, Lisa Zwerling, and Karyn Usher will transform this page-turner into a must-see original series for Prime Video subscribers around the globe.” “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Karyn and Lisa on this propulsive and sexy thriller based on Catherine’s captivating novel. Their vision for the series brings a fresh take for contemporary audiences, while still remaining true to the genre,” said James Wan, executive producer. The series is written and executive produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. Also executive producing are James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett via Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Catherine Ryan Howard will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster.

A cast and additional details for the series will be announced later.

