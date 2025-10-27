Pluribus: Apple TV Unveils Trailer from New Drama from Vince Gilligan

Pluribus is coming to Apple TV in November, and viewers are getting a look at the series from Vince Gilligan. The streaming service has released a trailer for the drama series. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, and Carlos Manuel Vesga star in the series, which follows the most miserable woman on the planet as she tries to save the world from happiness.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Picked up in a two-season order, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”). “Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.”

The series arrives on November 7th. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Apple TV series?