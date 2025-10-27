House Hunters, Botched Homes, Property Brothers: Under Pressure: HGTV Reveals Renewals, New Series, and Premiere Dates

HGTV has announced its lineup for the rest of 2025 and into 2026. Viewers will see more of House Hunters, Botched Homes, and the Property Brothers on the network.

HGTV revealed its lineup in a press release. Check that out below.

“HGTV will continue to solidify its position as a top 10 prime cable network with its next large pickup order which includes 50 episodes of freshman series Botched Homes, Neighborhood Watch (wt), World’s Bargain Dream Homes (wt) and Property Brothers: Under Pressure (wt) and nearly 400 episodes of fan-favorite juggernaut House Hunters and House Hunters International.

“With this programming order, HGTV is delivering more of our tried-and-true formats that drive consistent ratings for the network, while also featuring new talent and concepts to engage our devoted fans and attract different audiences,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The most jaw-dropping, head-scratching failed renovations won’t deter New York City turned Florida contractor Charlie Kawas and his expert crew in Botched Homes (Monument LLC), slated for 2026. Fed up with disastrous work that leads to unsafe, unlivable and unbelievable homes, Charlie will make it his mission to fix what others got horribly wrong in the eight one-hour episodes. Whether it’s inferior craftsmanship, wonky layouts or mind-boggling finishes – think doors and stairs that lead to nowhere, cabinets that don’t open and hideous design choices – Charlie and his team will right the wrongs of shoddy contractors and DIY projects gone awry, bringing function, flow and beauty to clients’ spaces in disrepair.

Also premiering on HGTV in 2026 will be the fun and unexpected series Neighborhood Watch (wt) (Arrow Media), revealing the raw, unfiltered and sometimes shocking footage straight from security cameras, smart doorbells, nanny cams and baby monitors across America. From neighbors and postal workers to uninvited guests and animal visitors, the network will tap into the hilarious, outrageous and downright bizarre moments caught on home surveillance video in each of the 16 half-hour episodes. And, HGTV’s newest house hunting series will inspire adventurous buyers to dream big and buy low in World’s Bargain Dream Homes (wt) (Twenty Twenty Television). The authentic, entertaining and humorous 12 episodes will follow people brave enough to purchase the world’s most affordable properties that also happen to be stunning, turnkey and in desirable locations around the globe, many of which offer incredible cost-saving incentives.

Next year, home reno and real estate powerhouse duo Drew and Jonathan Scott will star in and executive produce a new 14-episode series Property Brothers: Under Pressure (wt) (Scott Brothers Entertainment), which will spotlight the dynamic twins as they help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives. With the emotional and financial stakes at an all-time high, the Scott Brothers will guide clients through the highs and lows of the home buying process – from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises – and then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into renovations that create their dream homes.

Additionally, House Hunters – HGTV’s pop culture phenomenon for more than 25 years that inspires celebrity fans, late night television skits and buzzy media mentions – as well as its popular spinoff House Hunters International, will bring their quintessential format in nearly 400 fresh half-hour episodes through 2026. Attracting over 13 million primetime viewers each month, the series will offer fans their signature fun and interactive viewing experience when they peek inside three different homes, check out the layout and furnishings, evaluate them and pick which one they think will work best for the new homeowner. House Hunters is produced by Pie Town Productions, and House Hunters International is produced by Leopard USA.

Coming up, HGTV will buoy its programming slate for the remainder of 2025 with premiere episodes of new and returning series and specials, including My Lottery Dream Home, Hoarding for the Holidays, Fixer to Fabulous, Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, White House Christmas 2025 and My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending. New episodes of 100 Day Dream Home, Help! I Wrecked My House and Sin City Rehab also will air in November.

Here’s what to expect from HGTV’s new and returning series this fall:

My Lottery Dream Home

New Episodes Premiere Friday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

My Lottery Dream Home – a fan-favorite series that attracts an average of 12.7 million viewers each month – will return with HGTV star David Bromstad who crisscrosses the country to help his clients purchase fantasy homes with their newly attained fortunes. No matter where these lucky buyers want to settle, David won’t stop until he finds luxurious properties that deliver every dream feature on a lottery winner’s wish list. The Nov. 7 episode will find David on the house hunt once again for a fortuitous Boca Raton, Florida, couple with a few windfalls in their pockets.

My Lottery Dream Home is produced by Beyond Productions.

Hoarding for the Holidays

New Series Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

A light-hearted, cheerfully chaotic series, Hoarding for the Holidays will unwrap the world of the Yuletide obsessed where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life – and living space. The four one-hour episodes won’t feature your average festive folks; these are people who have traded sanity for Santa and peace on Earth for thousands of plastic blow molds, 15-foot snowmen and enough lights to rival the Las Vegas strip. The season premiere will follow “Saint” Nick whose Christmas stash could ruin his friendships, a party-loving couple clashing over decor overload and a vintage collector with a serious spending problem.

Hoarding for the Holidays is produced by Exit Four Media.

Fixer to Fabulous

New Season Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

Popular husband-and-wife renovation duo Dave and Jenny Marrs will return for another season of life-changing overhauls in the Emmy(R)-nominated series Fixer to Fabulous, which attracted 15.5 million viewers across linear and streaming in its last run. Throughout the 12 new episodes, the Marrs will rely on Dave’s construction and woodworking expertise and Jenny’s flair for design to deliver impactful transformations for families in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas – all while juggling their busy life with five kids and a farm full of animals. Dave and Jenny will start the new season by renovating a tornado-ravaged house for their child’s preschool teacher, creating a beautiful space filled with thoughtful design, fun play areas and a new storm shelter for peace of mind.

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses

New Series Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

HGTV’s latest fantasy lifestyle series will humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise in Cheap A$$ Beach Houses. In the 16 half-hour episodes, bargain buyers will chase their coastal dreams on realistic budgets, proving you don’t need to break the bank to live the beach life. In the series premiere, a quirky couple from Flint, Michigan, will flee harsh winters for sunny Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Their vivacious realtor will search for the ideal waterfront home at a reasonable price, helping them overcome obstacles like her fear of heights in high-rise properties and his obsession with properly installed electrical outlets.

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses is produced by Bodega Pictures, LLC.

White House Christmas 2025

One-Hour Special Premieres Sunday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

HGTV will go behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to showcase the home’s magnificent holiday transformation in its popular annual special, White House Christmas 2025. During the one-hour program, fans will get a glimpse of the massive, three-day undertaking that spotlights spectacular trees, breathtaking decor, incredible gingerbread creations and much more. Additional details about the 2025 White House Christmas decorations and holiday open houses will be available in December at whitehouse.gov.

The HGTV special White House Christmas 2025 is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending

One-Hour Special Premieres Friday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the one-hour special My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, HGTV star David Bromstad will begin a fairytale-inspired renovation on his new home – with plans to update the kitchen and add an extension with a main bedroom, walk-in closet and theater – but he never expects to embark on a four-year long journey. After a massive storm causes the house to flood, David will demo the entire house down to the studs to eradicate mold. When the stress and pressure become too much, he’ll make the tough decision to pause the project for a year due to its mental and physical toll. During a healing trip to Norway, David will draw inspiration from the architecture in his ancestral homeland and shift gears away from the fairytale design. Instead, to create his forever dream home, he’ll lean into something even more unique that represents this new chapter in his journey.

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending is produced by Beyond Productions.”