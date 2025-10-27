June Farms: Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date, Trailer, and Art for Entrepreneur Docuseries

June Farms is coming to Prime Video in November. The streaming service is now giving viewers a look at new docuseries with the release of a trailer.

The series follows Matt Baumgartner as he runs June Farms with a group of 20-somethings. Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“The new Prime Video Original features farm owner and restaurateur Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, who runs the farm, restaurant/bar and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren’t always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Superluna Studios (a 3BMG company), the eight-episode season will be available on premiere day, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Matt Baumgartner, owner of June Farms, wants to make it the premiere event space in the Hudson Valley. He has his hands full every week delivering perfect bespoke weddings. With a young, vibrant staff of varying personalities, at times more focused on their love lives than their jobs and inclement weather, this wedding season turned out to be the hardest one in June Farms’ history. June Farms is executive produced by Superluna’s Johnny Gould, Omid Kahangi, and 3BMG’s Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans.”

The series arrives on November 17th. Check out the trailer and key art for the series below.

