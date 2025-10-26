Memory of a Killer: FOX Releases Teaser & First Photo for Midseason Drama

Memory of a Killer is coming soon to FOX, and the network is giving viewers a look at the new series. A trailer and the first photo showing star Patrick Dempsey have been released.

Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot, and Gina Torres also star in the series, which follows a hitman who develops Alzheimer’s.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer” (“La Memoire Du Tueur”), MEMORY OF A KILLER is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Ferrari”) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret – he has developed early onset Alzheimer’s. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant. Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment.”

The series’ trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?