Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three; FOX Reveals Details About Four New Bachelors

Farmer Wants a Wife returns to FOX in March with its third season, and the four men looking for love have now been revealed.

Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks will look for a woman ready to leave city life behind and settle down on the farm. Kimberly Williams-Paisley is hosting season three.

FOX revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Dating competition series Farmer Wants a Wife, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is back with four new rural romantics looking to sow love on the farm when Season Three premieres Thursday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 34 countries and resulting in 226 marriages and 565 children (with four on the way). Last season’s farmers Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers remain happily in love in their relationships with Sydney Errera and Taylor BeDell, respectively.

This season, four new farmers – Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone and Colton Hendricks – bring the heat as all-new daters look to leave behind city life for the charm of the country as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

These farmers are the cream of the crop. Farmer Matt is the California heartthrob who uprooted his life in Austin to help save his brother and sister-in-law’s avocado farm – he’s our fairytale Prince Charming!

Family, faith and football – that’s Farmer Jay, the hometown hero who lost his football career to injury and put everything he had into rebuilding the legacy of his grandfather’s farm in Alabama.

Farmer John is an urban cowboy – a high-flying St. Louis law student who dreams of living in the tradition of his family’s farm in rural Missouri with his sweetheart by his side, if he can find her of course!

Our cheeky charmer with a witty sense of humor is Farmer Colton – a third generation Arkansas cattle rancher, recently divorced and a single dad to his 2-year-old son who is looking for a second chance at love.

The third season will dive deeper into the beauty and trials of homegrown love, and new twists will put relationships to the ultimate test. Along the way, the farmers and their daters hit the road as they travel to Alabama for a speed dating event, Tennessee for a country ball and Texas for an overnight camping mixer.

New this season, the final daters will bring their families back to the farms where their loved ones will experience first-hand what it is like living in the countryside.

As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and only time will tell if they have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife.

Meet the Farmers:

MATT WARREN

Age: 30

Hometown: San Luis Obispo, CA

Current Location: Morro Bay, CA

Occupation: 1st Generation Avocado and Exotic Fruit Farmer

Type of Farm: 132-acre Avocado and Exotic Fruit Farm in Morro Bay and another 70-acre farm in Visalia.

Meet Matt:

Matt’s natural gift for fruit farming makes it look like he’s been doing it his whole life, but it wasn’t until in the last few years when his sister-in-law’s parents tragically passed away, that he traded in his real estate house flipping hammer for a harvesting hoe. Matt dove deeply into the agriculture industry and has worked alongside his brother and sister-in-law ever since. While he enjoys the loving nickname “Uncle Matt” from his nine nieces and nephews, he’s more than ready for his own little one to call him “Dad.” Matt is looking for someone active and family-oriented who can keep up with the fun of the fruit farming lifestyle.

JAY WOODS

Age: 25

Hometown: Florence, AL

Current Location: Florence, AL

Occupation: Hay and Cattle Farmer

Type of Farm: 515-acre Hay & Cattle Farm

Meet Jay:

Despite not being initially perceived as a typical “cowboy,” Jay grew up in the country of Alabama on his grandfather’s horse farm surrounded by family – farming, hunting, kayaking, fishing, and anything else that kept him outdoors surrounded by animals. When Jay’s original dream of becoming a pro athlete while playing football at Duke was crushed due to an injury, he began to reflect on the times in his life that made him the happiest to determine his next steps. Choosing to return to his roots was easy, and he’s never looked back. While Jay felt pressure playing college football, it’s nothing compared to the massive pressure his mom’s been putting on him lately asking about grandbabies! Jay’s looking for a kind-hearted, refined, confident woman who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty on the farm!

JOHN SANSONE

Age: 25

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Current Location: St. Louis, MO

Occupation: Soy, Corn and Wheat Farmer

Type of Farm: 170-acre Soy, Corn, and Wheat Farm

Meet John:

John spent his youth alongside his five siblings, learning everything he could about farm life from his grandfather. To this day, he feels incredibly lucky to be in the presence of such an incredible farmer on his great grandfather’s land and dreams of making his family even prouder by finding a partner. At the end of the day, when the hard work is done, he prioritizes studying for his law degree, going on woodland drives with his grandfather, daytime fishing and nighttime frog gigging. John is eager to find his life partner so he can continue the farming legacy and his grandfather can bear witness to the next, most important chapter of his life!

COLTON HENDRICKS

Age: 28

Hometown: Mena, AR

Current Location: Mena, AR

Occupation: Cattle Rancher & Horse Trainer

Type of Farm: 600-acre Cattle Farm

Meet Colton:

Colton is a 28-year-old divorced dad of a two-year-old son. His upbringing on a farm instilled in him the value of hard work, as he spent his early years there alongside his dad. Love, family and ranching are Colton’s top priorities. Colton knows exactly what he wants and has been having a tough time meeting someone ready to be a mom. With his whole family close by and gorgeous property to raise his dream football team-sized family, Colton is looking forward to meeting a partner who knows what they are signing up for.

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin and Chris Culvenor serve as executive producers. Ben DeNoble, Jayne Parker and David Tibballs serve as executive producers, and Tibballs is the showrunner of the series.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife can watch anytime on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX reality series? Do you plan to watch season three?