Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Starz Releases Teaser and New Photos for Prequel Series

Outlander will air its seventh season finale tonight on Starz, and fans now know when the prequel series will air. The new series will air on the network this summer. New photos and a teaser trailer were released to announce the arrival.

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star in the series, which follows the romances of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Recently released images also introduced some of the extended cast with characters familiar to the “Outlander” universe, including Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen’s siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian’s father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).”

The teaser trailer and more photos for the series are below. The exact premiere date for the series will be announced later.

