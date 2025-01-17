The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: Season Two Shut Down; Apple TV+ Series Cancelled for Good?

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin may not be returning for its second season after all. Production on the season has been shut down after Noel Fielding did not return to work after the Christmas holiday filming break.

Apple TV+ renewed the series for a second season in July 2024, with the six-episode first season premiering in March.

According to Deadline, production on the season was three-quarters of the way through, and the season cannot be completed without him.

Fielding, Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Dolly Wells, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Joe Wilkinson, Kiri Flaherty, Hugh Bonneville, Asim Chaudhry, and Tamsin Greig star in the series, which is a fictional take of the life of Dick Turpin (Fielding). Turpin was the leader of the Essex Gang and committed numerous petty crimes in hopes of becoming England’s greatest highwayman.

The cast and crew of the series have been disbanded, so it is unlikely the series will be picked back up, but the series has not been officially canceled.

