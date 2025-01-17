You: Season Five; Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Teaser Video for Killer Finale

You has its return date. Netflix announced the premiere date for the fifth and final season of the series killer drama with the release of a teaser trailer. The eight-episode season will arrive in April.

Penn Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews star in the series inspired by Caroline Kepnes’ novels. The series follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) on his quest for “true love.”

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Netflix has confirmed Joe Goldberg will officially be returning to screens on April 24, 2025 for his killer finale.

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

The teaser trailer and poster for season five of the series are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?