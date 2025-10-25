Hollywood Arts: Netflix Orders Victorious Spinoff Series

Hollywood Arts has its home. Netflix has ordered the Victorious spin-off series, which has been in development by Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will air on those outlets at a later date. The streaming service has ordered 26 episodes, but it isn’t known whether that is for one season or two.

Deadline revealed that the series’ cast includes Daniella Monet, Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kamm. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“In the new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school. Hollywood Arts held its first table read Oct. 14 with production underway in Vancouver, Canada.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Netflix?