Love & Hip: Miami: Season Seven; Series Renewed & Moving to BET

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is making a big move. The series has been renewed for a seventh season, but it will have a new home. After airing for six seasons on VH1, season seven will air on BET.

Amara La Negra, Trina, Trick Daddy, Bobby Lytes, and Shay Johnson star in the series. BET shared the following about season seven:

“BET Media Group today announced that its hit reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” will officially make its network debut on BET beginning Monday, November 4 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Since its debut, Love & Hip Hop: Miami has chronicled the vibrant world of music, culture, and relationships in South Florida – spotlighting artists, entrepreneurs, and influencers who define the city’s creative pulse. Under the BET banner, the franchise continues to capture the dynamic intersections of fame, ambition, and personal growth that have made it a cultural touchstone.

The upcoming seventh season dives deeper than ever into Miami’s thriving entertainment scene, following a cast of stars who are rebuilding, rebranding, and redefining success in real time. From redemption arcs to public reckonings, this season proves that in the 305, secrets don’t stay buried – they trend.

Leading the charge is Amara La Negra, who’s reclaiming her rhythm as a mother, artist, and mogul-in-the-making while navigating an unexpected feud that could derail her peace. Trick Daddy enters his next era as a food mogul, expanding his Sunday’s Eatery empire – but when his estranged wife, Joy Young, and a fiery former flame reappear, his home life is anything but drama-free.

Trina, Miami’s own Diamond Princess, rekindles a relationship from her past that stirs up some mixed feelings within her crew. Meanwhile, comedian and entrepreneur Michael Blackson and fiancée Rada Darling test the limits of love and loyalty as their unconventional relationship collides with real-world consequences.

This season also features Shay Johnson, embracing motherhood and faith while confronting old wounds; Miami Tip, turning transparency into a brand but finding herself at the center of Miami’s messiest feud; Chyng Diamond, balancing a comeback and new motherhood under powerhouse manager Rahki Giovanni; and Kent Jones and Asian Goddess Cat, blending music, mysticism, and Miami heat in their own unconventional love story.

Rounding out the cast are returning fan favorites Bobby Lytes, Eliza Reign, and viral sensation Pinkydoll, who’s ready to swap her NPC persona for full-blown rap royalty – coached by Trick Daddy himself and her manager Jaquáe, as well as newcomer Sonyae, songwriter for some of the biggest names in the industry, who is looking to take the mainstage herself.

Join the conversation using #LHHMIA and follow Love & Hip Hop: Miami on Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is produced by Antoinette Media. Mona Scott-Young serves as Executive Producer for Monami Productions, and Lashan Browning serves as Executive Producer for Antoinette Media, alongside Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak, Eric Cyphers, and Precious Tuesday. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET Media Group.”