Wild Game Kitchen: Seasons Six & Seven; Tastemade Cooking Series Renewed for Two Years

Wild Game Kitchen will keep on cooking. Tastemade has renewed the cooking series for two more seasons. The series will also air on The Outdoor Channel.

Hosted by Andrew Zimmern, the series shows people how to cook wild food over an open flame. Deadline shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“The series has received a two-season order that will extend it through 2026, the company said Friday. As part of the order, Wild Game Kitchen will also introduce several themed episodes tied to Thanksgiving, Christmas, Game Day, and more. Wild Game Kitchen follows lifelong outdoorsman and chef Zimmern as he demystifies cooking wild food over an open fire, creating delicious and easy meals while sharing tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing game meat and fish.”

The premiere date for the next season of Wild Game Kitchen will be announced later.

