Alter Ego: FOX Reveals Host and Judges for Fall 2021 Singing Competition Series

Alter Ego is coming to FOX this fall, and new details have now been released about the competition series. The new show will join The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights this fall. Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am will serve as judges, and Rocsi Diaz is set to host.

The singing competition series will feature contestants performing as their favorite avatar. FOX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“First-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series ALTER EGO will debut Wednesdays this Fall following the Season Six premiere of THE MASKED SINGER. Some of the biggest names in music are set to join the judges table, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle. ALTER EGO is the world’s first avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show. On ALTER EGO, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. In ALTER EGO, talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen. “ALTER EGO merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way FOX can do,” said Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Alter Ego on FOX this fall?